They reveal “size” of a member of Programa Hoy, “it’s a peanut”

Reveal “size” of a member of Programa Hoy, “is a peanut” | Instagram

Strong revelations have been made by Elisa Beristain’s partner, Javier Ceriani, in the middle of Gossip No Like, since the beloved “güero cabaretero” had no qualms about talking about the “size” of a famous member of the Hoy Program.

In the middle of their YouTube program, Beristaín and Ceriani addressed a note about Pablo Monteror, current participant in Las Estrellas Bailan in Today, dance contest where he is a couple of Andrea Escalona placeholder image and it was this news that gave the preamble to the famous journalist talking about “the size” of the Televisa soap opera heartthrob.

Javier Ceriani began to “talk about more” after they showed the images in which the Televisa star left the forum at full speed in Escalona’s truck, since he had recordings.

The journalists pointed out that the singer and actor had to stop to attend to his fellow journalists, who were only trying to do their job and wanted to address him after the uproar caused by his mistake when singing the Mexican national anthem.

As seen in the images, Montero went into full swing, while journalists questioned whether Magda Rodríguez’s daughter was romantically linked to Pablo Montero.

Javier Ceriani assured that he did not believe that there was something between them, to later emphasize that anything could be expected from Galilea’s partner Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, this after having been a partner of Daniel Bisogno.

The “Güerito” attenuated his comment noting that in addition, Montero is very “boy” and that “he is a peanut”, something that he assures is sure that it is true because some of his friends have been with him.

The Argentine indicated that this “size” is a disgrace for the current participant of The Stars Dance Today, since it is all a gallant. Recently, the singer caused a huge stir on the track after it was revealed that he had danced in white pants and with nothing underneath.