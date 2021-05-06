They reveal shocking images of the new Catwoman

The new images of The Batman, DC Comics’ next project, offered more material to see the new Catwoman in theaters. Amazing details were revealed.

From the teaser of The batman, revealed in the DC Fandome last year, the information related to production has not stopped, which will have a new Catwoman on the big screen.

Promotional material, exclusive images and official statements have raised the buzz about the film.

In the same way, on this occasion, a video was leaked that includes a behind-the-scenes look at the new participation of Selina Kyle. On this occasion, the character will be played by Zoë Kravitz.

THE BATMAN | Behind The Scenes: Zoë Kravitz – Catwoman # thebatman #leak #catwoman #zoekravitz #battinson #robertpattinson #pauldano #mattreeves pic.twitter.com/Qe24kqQjEb – FJAH (@WakeEphraimW) May 5, 2021

In the footage he is seen driving a sports motorcycle. This vehicle is common adorning the renowned antihero of history.

Also, what would be a preliminary outfit was observed before Kyle assumes his secret identity.

Catwoman: pure history

It should be remembered that the intriguing citizen of Gotham city it has already appeared in other film or television versions.

Three actresses took on the role of Catwoman in the 1960s. They were: Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt Y Lee Meriwheter.

On the other hand, in Batman Returns, with Michael Keaton as the protagonist, Michelle Pfeiffer incarnated ‘La Gata’.

Decades later, in the trilogy of the Dark Hair, a version of her was seen again. This time the one in charge of giving life was Anne Hathaway. Christian bale accompanied her in action.

Now, the one that did not have a Batman by his side, but a solo tape of Catwoman was Halle berry in 2004.

The promises of performance Camren bicondova Y Lili simmons, they took the role of Selina in the series Gotham.

After all this, now it will be the turn for Kravitz to put his own touch on Catwoman.

The Batman, under the direction of Matt reeves, will be released in 2022 and will follow the story of a young Bruce wayne you are starting your fight against crime. Robert Pattinson will be the protector of the city in a story that will unfold on Earth – 2 within the DCEU.