They reveal secrets of reality, Celia Lora and Alba from Acapulco Shore

Reveal secrets of reality, Celia Lora and Alba from Acapulco Shore | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Mexican model Celia Lora has taken advantage of her popularity and has led her followers to see her videos published on her channel Youtube his new facet like youtuber, in which he has different guests and always touches on very interesting topics.

On this occasion we will address the last video that he published on his official channel which invited one of the current participants of Acapulco shore, Sunrise, to whom he was asking some questions about his arrival at the Reality show.

The first question of all is how he came to participate in Acapulco shore to which the young participant replied that she already knew the ProgramHowever, she was not exactly looking to participate in it, but one of her friends recommended the casting because she was looking to participate in a program.

She went to the casting without knowing what it was about, she simply did it and returned home after she was called by the producers of the program who told her that you are going to participate in Acapulco shore and she could not believe it.

But the most important thing of all was when they talked about what it felt like to be in front of the cameras and if at some point they manage to forget that they are there, to which the two consider that it is practically impossible when creating the entertainment pieces.

However, Alba says that at the time of drinking enough, it could be that she will forget the cameras a bit, however, the bad thing is when the other day she wakes up and realizes that she is still on the Show and that she practically has to continue there whatever happened the night before.

This secret was quite interesting for the fans of the MTV program that is making a hit like its previous seasons, always causing intrigue and keeping viewers very aware.

The participant also considers that on some occasions she felt the atmosphere quite heavy and made her want to go out, however she remained and had the best time possible having fun at the parties of course establishing some relationships with the participants and much more that we can enjoy in that entertainment.

Finally, Celia Laura advises you to have a good time and make friends because friends will last even if the program ends, however we will not tell you more because we consider that the video is very interesting and that it is content that you have to see and enjoy together. to the beautiful Mexican model, influencer and host Celia Lora, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, who is dominating social networks.