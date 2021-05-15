They reveal salary that slugger Albert Pujols will earn with the Dodgers

The Angels Dodgers they let know what the salary is going to have Albert pujols after the most recent signature in the MLB.

After being one of the most coveted players in the history of the MLB and receive a gigantic contract with the Angels of ANaheim making a minimum of 20 million per season.

According to reports, the Albert pujols he is based on $ 420,000 in exchange for his services for the remainder of the season in the majors.

Here the report:

Albert Pujols will sign a prorated minimum contract to join the #Dodgers, which carries a salary of $ 432,447 thru the rest of 2021. The #Angels are still on the hook for a remaining $ 29.5M from his previous contract. https://t.co/PFBa6qGVYH – Spotrac (@spotrac) May 15, 2021

What will happen to the remainder of his salary from the Anaheim Angels?

Albert Pujols will receive about $ 30 million from the Anaheim Angels in the MLB for the rest of the season, since, by contract law they must pay him because he did not retire, but they released him.