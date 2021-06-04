They reveal research that proves the racism that exists in the British Royal House



One of the controversial statements made by the prince harry Y Meghan Markle in his recent interview with Oprah Winfrey was that members of the British royal family had made openly racist comments about their son Archie’s skin color.

And although the prince william made it clear that racism within Buckingham does not exist, an investigation by ‘The Guardian’ reveals documents that will put the Windsors in the eye of the storm again.

Buckingham Palace prohibited immigrants from ethnic minorities or foreigners from serving in senior office positions within the Royal House.l until at least the late 1960s, according to documents discovered by the British newspaper.

According to the same material that came to light, the queen’s financial director let public officials know that It was not the practice to appoint immigrants of color or foreigners to office jobs in the royal family. although they were allowed to work as domestic staff.

The newspaper was investigating the use of “royal consent”, a procedure by which the queen must pass any legislation that affects her prerogatives or interests before it is debated by the deputies, when it discovered that Buckingham had negotiated clauses that exempted the monarch and the royal house of the anti-discrimination law of 1968.

Queen Elizabeth is a very traditional monarch who rarely makes public statements, but given this information what will be missing is any apology for past racist policies or an understanding of the steps the royal family plans to take to correct those mistakes.

There is no doubt that the royals have had a difficult 2021. In March, the controversial interview that Harry and Meghan gave to the Oprah program, was a severe blow to the Crown. Then, in April, the death of Felipe de Edimburgo, at the age of 99, marked another difficult moment for the Queen isabel II and their descendants.