They reveal Raúl Araiza’s lover, she is a true beauty queen!

Unfaithful? Raúl Araiza was surprised to receive a photograph of his lover, would this woman be the culprit of his separation from the psychologist Maria Amelia Aguilar? It was Pepillo Origel himself who was in charge of unmasking this woman and her relationship with the host of the Hoy Program.

It was in a recording shared by The stars that the face and name of the beautiful woman who would be the lover of Raul Araiza And the truth is that she is a true beauty queen, really spectacular!

Quite contrary to what many will think, this will not prove an infidelity of the handsome actor towards his ex-partner María Amelia, since even he was taken by surprise, this girl is his lover, but only in the melodrama of La Desalmada.

Origel shared that even the driver of the Members On Air she was surprised to receive the photograph that he sent her and in which she wrote “look, she’s your lover.” Before the journalist’s words, Norma Herrera’s son did not know what to answer, since he did not know what Origel was talking about. Pepillo shared the funny anecdote on his program With permission.

At that moment, Raúl Araiza Herrera He still did not know that this beautiful woman, Claudia Arce Lemaitre, would be his lover in the soap opera starring Livia Brito and José Ron. Then everything was clearer for the actor and his audience.

Claudia Arce is a true beauty and was crowned in 2009 as Miss Bolivia Universe; the young woman also participated in the Miss Universe pageant. Arce Lamaitre has started her career in the world of soap operas and has already been part of projects such as Doctors, Line of life and What happens to my family ?.

La Desalmada has not yet been released and for months it has had a place in the news of the media. The production will be in charge of Jose Alberto Castro and will mark the return of Livia Brito to soap operas after a huge uproar around the Cuban.

Brito will have a new love story on the small screen alongside the handsome actor José Ron and will feature a great cast. La Desalmada will relate the life of a woman who seeks to make the person responsible pay for snatching her husband from her on their honeymoon. In the midst of her quest to do justice, love will come to the life of La Desalmada.

It has been revealed that Thursdays and Fridays are absent for Raúl Araiza in the Hoy Program, since they are the days that he will join Castro’s production to make recordings along with his participation in Hoy.