They reveal new secrets about Saturn and its rings

How have they determined the structure of the nucleus?

Astronomer Christopher Mankovich and astrophysicist Jim Fuller, both of Caltech, examined the rings of the gas giant planet. And in the same way that earthquakes help seismologists explore the interior of the Earth, oscillations within Saturn can also help reveal its internal composition. These oscillations alter Saturn’s gravitational forces, inducing ripples in the rings, especially in the so-called C ring, the closest to the planet of the three main rings.

The dynamo of Saturn

In another study at the same time, published in the journal AGU Advances, using computer simulations, they entered the Cassini data to try to reproduce the observed magnetic field.

Saturn’s magnetic field is almost perfectly symmetrical. How is it possible? New analysis of the Cassini data has shown what could be happening inside Saturn to produce this strange magnetosphere.

“One thing we found out was how sensitive the model was to very specific things like temperature,” explained Sabina Stanley of Johns Hopkins University. “And that means we have a really interesting probe from deep inside Saturn up to 20,000 kilometers down. It’s a kind of X-ray vision. “

In addition, a convection-stable helium rain cover extending up to 70% of the planet’s radius is favorable for reproducing Cassini observations. This would explain why the interior of Saturn is also hotter than expected.

This new discovery should help planetary scientists better understand not only how giant planets formed in our solar system, but also the nature of those worlds that orbit other stars.