They reveal more images and surprising details of the Suicide Squad

James Gunn shared part of the published material through his social networks. Increase the hype around his version of The Suicide Squad. Does it encourage you to see it?

Magazine Entertainment Weekly had the opportunity to take a deeper approach into the production of The Suicide Squad. The medium managed to obtain exclusive images and interviews, which explain a little more about what will be seen and raise expectations around the film.

Before the work of said information portal, the director of the film, James Gunn, shared some of the content on his personal account Twitter. The filmmaker is usually very active on his social networks and keeps his followers always up to date. This was no exception.

Exclusive new #TheSuicideSquad images & interviews from my friends at @EW. pic.twitter.com/hKp6h3vn4e – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021

In the images you can see the new looks of characters such as Rick Flag Y Harley quinn. Also, new members of the Squad are seen as Peacemaker, Bloodsport, The Thinker or Polka-Dot Man. One of the highlights is the appearance of Flag, who looks very similar to the comics.

Rick Flag will be wearing his popular yellow jersey and straps near the shoulders from the comics.

On the other hand, in addition to the spectacular photographs, the work team was asked about the film. The producer Peter safran talked a bit about the plot. “On Short Maltese (fictional country) there are alien materials that they are trying to weaponize to use against USA and the rest of the world ”, he affirmed.

In the same way, Kevin Hickman, who did creative work in cutting David Yesterday, compared both creations. “It was less comedy. It was a much darker movie … Almost like a kind of thing. Black hawk down. It was very militarized, very serious. I mean of course there were supposed to be comical moments with Will Smith, but it was a darker movie, “he said.

Finally, and with fewer words, this edition’s editor, Gunn, briefly described his work. “A war movie with shitty supervillains,” he concluded.

Source: EW