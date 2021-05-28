They reveal images of the luxurious honeymoon of ‘Canelo’ and Fernanda Gómez

After the wedding of the year by the church between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez Y Fernanda Gomez, which took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco, as is tradition follow the honeymoon.

The couple headed on their romantic getaway that also seems to be full of luxury and love., as has been seen through images that the same Mexican boxer has shared through his social networks.

It was thanks to this material that it is known that the newlyweds decided that their destination would be Croatia and everything seems to indicate that they prepared their itinerary to enjoy in the most intimate way now that they are “husband and wife”.

Canelo revealed the images accompanied by the song ‘Bendita tu Luz’ by Maná, apparently one of the couple’s favorite groups, as they were one of the guests to liven up their religious ceremony.

And it is that after a spectacular wedding in which they wasted luxury and style, it was to be expected that the honeymoon would also continue with that dynamic, which was proven until The happy couple announced that they traveled to the other side of the world to celebrate the beginning of their marriage.

No doubt Saul spared no expense in order to indulge his wife in this new stage of his life and on the way to himself after the winning streak he has had in his last boxing matches.