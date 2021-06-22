They reveal how much the ex of Adamari López, Toni Costa, earns, teaching Zumba classes

Just a few days ago, the host of “Chisme No Like”, Javier Ceriani, went after Toni Costa, former of Adamari López, to ask him about all the rumors that there are around the separation of both. Toni Costa, very politely answered each of the questions. Later, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain talked about how much the Spanish dancer earns for the last Zumba classes that he gave in when he was in California recently.

“Toni Costa in Orange, California was going to give a class in Zumba. He charged for a class $ 30 dollars, 80 people, that’s $ 2,400 to be able to stay out of Adamari Lopez… ”, were part of the words of Javier Ceriani, who has said on several occasions that this would have been commented to him by the same source that has given him information about Toni and Adamari López since they announced their separation. In fact, Elisa Beristain’s partner said that supposedly Toni doesn’t even know how to pay for the electricity.

It is certainly not known if that would be lToni Costa’s only net profit, as it has been seen promoting other types of products. Also, this would be with only one class by Zumba and the dancer would have already said that more are coming. Justo is on Spanish soil with his daughter Alaïa. There too will give some classes, as it could be understood in their social networks.

Regarding his relationship with Adamari López, Toni Costa he left open the possibility of a reconciliation even though he has gone to Spain. Supposedly, Adamari will reach them there, as he will travel with his brothers. Just yesterday father’s day Today’s host He sent a heartfelt message to Toni Costa: “Thank you for giving me the best gift in this life and for giving our Alaïa so much love. Happy Father’s Day Toni “

And he also took the opportunity to share a message in honor of his late father. On the Instagram account of the Telemundo show, “La Chaparrita” told an emotional and funny anecdote at the same time about when her father took her to school in a hearse.

“He was the one who took me to school. I have very beautiful memories of that even though I did it in a hearse. My dad had a funeral home and he always took me either in a van with a speakerphone that announced the person who had died and he did it in the morning when he took me to school… ”, he assured.