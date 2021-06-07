They reveal how much Diego Boneta earned for playing Luis Miguel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Mexican actor Diego Boneta is at the peak of success, and although part of his recognition is due to the roles he has managed to get in different Hollywood films; Playing Luis Miguel in the Netflix bioseries has earned him fame, positioning and several million in his account.

The project on the life of the singer known as ‘El Sol’ has been a worldwide boom after the premiere of its two seasons by revealing unpublished stories about the singer and his family.

For the interpretation of the interpreter’s life, Boneta would have received in the first season almost 3 million pesos per episode; without. Embargo for the second installment, the figure increased to 3 and a half million pesos; according to information published by the El Tiempo portal.

In addition to his not inconsiderable salary, this season Diego also served as executive producer of the series, so he can also collect a percentage of the royalties.

It should be noted that it was recently revealed that the ‘Mickey’ bioseries will have a third and final season, and although so far not many details have been given it is said that the recordings of it have already ended and that as a surprise, in the last chapter the real Luis Miguel will have a special appearance.