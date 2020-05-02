One of the big doubts that fans of the Disney classic have had is if Will there be new live-action songs for ‘The Little Mermaid’? To this the same composer of the animated feature film, Alan Menken responded.

It is known that in these adaptations with real actors or in the case of ‘The Lion King’ realistic animations, the musical repertoire has several changes to “modernize” it for the following generations, which in most cases generates divided opinions among the most demanding fans and the new version of Ariel will be no exception.

Through a live on Twitter, hosted by actress Rosie O’Donnell, the American composer He indicated that he along with Lin-Manuel Miranda have re-recorded all the classic songs including the most famous ‘Under the Sea’.

To make matters worse, it was also announced that there will be four new songs, something he also did in ‘Aladdin’ where ‘Speechlees’ theme was added that empowers Jasmine and all women.

As for other projects that are in development, the musician explained that he currently performs the music for the sequel to ‘Enchanted’, titled ‘Disenchanted’ as well as the music for ‘Hercules’ that will be on Broadway.

Disney Legend / Composer, Alan Menken just dropped some handful of news during @TheActorsFund hosted by @Rosie • 4 brand new songs will be part of the live action “The Little Mermaid” 🧜🏻‍♀️

• Music for Disenchanted

• Hercules is heading to broadway pic.twitter.com/yBWtmGJjXZ – Brian Saeger (@SkywalkerBrian) March 23, 2020

So we will have to wait a little longer to listen to the new live-action songs of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and also to know other details of the feature film starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, which does not yet have a specific release date.