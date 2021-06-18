They reveal Frida’s strokes

MEXICO CITY.

PFor the first time, 130 drawings by the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) are compiled and published, with little-known pieces such as The Nalgón Bird (1946) and Self-portrait dedicated to Marte R. Gómez (1946). The volume is titled Frida Kahlo’s Dreams, it was conceived as an object book and will be launched on June 22 by the Barcelona publishing house Artika, of Grupo Planeta.

Its preparation required four years of research, it was conceived as an art book and includes pieces that are kept in museums and 50 private collections.

The edition will be limited and includes two volumes. The first reproduces the 130 drawings and texts by María del Sol Argüelles, director of the Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera; by Juan Coronel Rivera and the researcher Helga Prignitz-Poda, as well as an art book with 34 facsimile drawings and a folder with a large format sheet.

We include a text by the poet and grandson of Diego Rivera, Juan Rafael Coronel Rivera, who gives an explanation of Frida’s life through four works, also a text by the art historian Helga Prignitz-Poda, one of the people who can authenticate his work ”, he explained to

Excelsior Marc Buil, director of the Artika label.

Prignitz-Poda is the one who has helped us locate the drawings, which are distributed all over the world, and thus contact collectors, but here he makes an analysis of all the drawings, which for me is the most interesting part ”.

The Nalgón Bird (1946)

Furthermore, “for the first time we are going to present Frida Kahlo’s drawings. We know that the artist is known for her oil paintings, but these 130 drawings are only known to some collectors and researchers, ”said Marc Buil.

The reproduction of drawings such as Diego y yo (1930), Nude by Eva Frederick (1931), Portrait of Luther Burbank (1931), Henry Ford Hospital or The Lost Desire (1932), Frida y el aborto (1932) and Puebla de Los Angeles (1952), among others.

This edition will allow us to peek inside Frida through her drawings, of which only a few dozen remain. To publish this work a meticulous compilation work has been necessary, since many of his drawings disappeared after his death, while others were forgotten in museums and in private legacies that are difficult to access ”, he explained.

Buil said that the book was worked with Banxico and the management of INBAL. “But that was at the level of rights, because each owner of the drawings was talked to to reproduce them with high-quality photographs.”

