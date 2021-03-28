They reveal five new keys to fight obesity

03/28/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

Every March 4, World Obesity Day is celebrated around the globe. This event seeks to make people aware of the terrible damage that a diet high in fat and sugar entails for the body.

Increasing prevalence

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of obesity in many European countries has tripled since 1980. Currently 30-70% of adults in the European Union are overweight and 10-30% are obese. Globally, at least 2.8 million people die each year as a result of being overweight. In Spain, the estimated prevalence of overweight in the adult population is 39.3% and that of obesity is 21.6% (22.8% in men and 20.5% in women). If this continues, specialists estimate that in 2030 there will be 27.2 million overweight adults in Spain. We are facing a health problem considered by many already, coronavirus apart, as the pandemic of the 21st century.

What is obesity?

An abnormal accumulation of fat that can lead to other diseases. What's more, obesity is the first step for other pathologies, such as high blood pressure, type II diabetes, high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, osteoarticular problems, risk of cancer, sleep apnea and cardiovascular problems.

How to prevent it?

The only way to prevent obesity is by eating a much healthier diet and not betting on the well-known "fast food & rdquor ;, which has all the elements to generate morbid obesity. We can establish a Mediterranean diet as a guideline.

Sedentary lifestyle

It is necessary for people to have an exercise routine that allows them to avoid the accumulation of fat, a product of sedentary lifestyle. Many people eat relatively healthy, but are still plagued by an accumulation of fat, especially in the lower abdomen. This is mainly due to long hours of work sitting at a desk in front of the computer. Lack of exercise also leads to overweight.

Less damage and deaths

To fight obesity, specialists have launched various initiatives, such as the NAOS Strategy (Eat healthy and move!). Its objective is to promote a healthy diet and the practice of physical activity. With this, reduce the morbidity and mortality of non-communicable diseases.

Take care of rest

Let's not forget about taking care of the hours of sleep. There are two hormones that actively intervene in the feeling of hunger in our body: leptin and ghrelin. Leptin is produced by adipocytes or fat cells, and its release into the blood indicates that they have a sufficient deposit of fat; therefore, it acts as a hunger suppressant. Ghrelin is produced by the stomach when it is empty, and its release stimulates the feeling of hunger. Well, sleep deprivation has been shown to lower leptin levels and increase ghrelin levels. There are works and studies in the medical literature that show that those who sleep less than five hours each night, over time, gain more weight than those who sleep more than seven hours.

recommendations

A basic guideline is to restrict foods and beverages that are high in sugar, salt, and fat. You can check it by looking at the label of the products you eat. We add another four tips:

1) Restrict energy-dense prepared or processed foods.

2) Eat fruits and vegetables several times a day, as well as legumes, whole grains and nuts. Promote home-cooked meals, as this facilitates the formation of better eating habits and the consumption of foods with lower calorie intake, among other benefits.

3) Encourage daily physical activity. Do frequent physical activity: about 60 minutes a day for young people, and 150 minutes a week for adults. In the case of a high degree of obesity, it is recommended to start by walking 30 minutes a day at a brisk pace.

4) It is important not to become obsessed with the weight, but it can help to control weight by weighing yourself regularly: once a week is enough.

5) Take care of our hours of sleep and rest: at least seven hours a day.