They reveal deception in the program Today, it is something very strong

Deceived !, the Hoy Program was exposed during the broadcast of this Wednesday, May 12, after the conductors presented a famous medium of international stature. The special guest was accompanied in the morning room of Televisa by Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley, Lolita Cortés and Raúl Araiza.

What these celebrities did not imagine is that the expert who indicated had contacts with loved ones from the beyond would speak of more and ended up revealing details of the departure of Magda Rodriguez that they are not the ones who had made themselves known to the public of the Today Program.

In full broadcast, the woman began to release data about the loved ones of those present and the connection was so strong that it still did not start well when the iron judge began to cry, she felt a connection with her mother.

The woman expressed that the spirits were “on top” so she suddenly went from one driver to another giving information about her loved one. Definitely, the one who attracted the most attention was Magda Rodríguez.

The medium began by saying in the middle of the forum that someone from there had left and was someone very strong with enormous energy and who kept joking and naming everyone, that’s where it began Andrea Escalona placeholder image to cry.

The specialist indicated that this woman told her that Andy was her daughter and gave more information about the beloved producer of the Today Program. He pointed out that he had not left for the causes that were made known, that she had felt bad from before, but had hidden it and had been happy as always. After the revelation arrived, Covid-19 would be responsible for his departure.

Magda Rodríguez told her, according to the medium, that things were not told as they were and the virus was responsible for her departure, she also indicated that she infected someone else, Andrea Escalona shared that she and her aunt Andrea Rodríguez Doria also faced Covid-19 and there was an outbreak in the Today Program.

The guest pointed out that Magda was in contact with an infected person and that is where the problems began, said person was the actor Ariel Miramontes, who has become famous for his character as Albertano SantaCruz.

The actor was a guest host of the program on the Halloween special, a couple of days later, the beloved Magda Rodríguez had left. The medium shared with Andrea Escalona information about her mother such as that the wallets were very important to her and the young woman confessed that she carries Magda’s wallet everywhere.

The morning show guest also spoke about Raúl Araiza’s father and Paco Stanley, Paul’s father; The same that he indicated he could not say goodbye to his son and left in a very strong way. The guest shared so much that the hosts invited her to continue off the air and record, as they had little time available.