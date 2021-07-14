in Football

They reveal capacity that the new stadium of the UANL Tigres would have

After it became known that Tigers will have a new Stadium, Samuel García, the new elected Governor of the state of Nuevo León, assured that he will fulfill his campaign promise and when he takes office, it will be one of the first tasks.

Likewise, Willie González, a journalist for Multimedios, revealed that the capacity of the new ‘Volcán’ would be 53 thousand spectators.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

“I told Nuevo León that the new stadium was coming and when we are coming we are going to do it. I see the New Volcano … All of Texas is going to shake.” Samuel Garcia said.

If this is the capacity of the new Tigres stadium, it would become the fourth with the largest capacity in Mexico, surpassing that of Rayados and only being surpassed by Jalisco, CU and the Azteca Stadium.

About 42,000 is the capacity of the Volcano, so it is expected that the new one will have more capacity to house the Tigre fans that usually crowd the Stadium.

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT

Cool off this summer

Emmy 2021: WandaVision sweeps among the miniseries with 23 nominations – Tomatazos