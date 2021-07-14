They reveal capacity that the new stadium of the UANL Tigres would have

After it became known that Tigers will have a new Stadium, Samuel García, the new elected Governor of the state of Nuevo León, assured that he will fulfill his campaign promise and when he takes office, it will be one of the first tasks.

Likewise, Willie González, a journalist for Multimedios, revealed that the capacity of the new ‘Volcán’ would be 53 thousand spectators.

“I told Nuevo León that the new stadium was coming and when we are coming we are going to do it. I see the New Volcano … All of Texas is going to shake.” Samuel Garcia said.

[COMENTARIO AL DÍA ������] Tigres won … for all the bitter who were grind, grind, and grind. Wait! There are only three preseason games. By the way, Samuel Garcia says that all of Texas will shake with the new Tigres stadium. It would have 53 thousand seats! ️- @ WillieMty pic.twitter.com/whQwArBZxs – Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) July 14, 2021

If this is the capacity of the new Tigres stadium, it would become the fourth with the largest capacity in Mexico, surpassing that of Rayados and only being surpassed by Jalisco, CU and the Azteca Stadium.

About 42,000 is the capacity of the Volcano, so it is expected that the new one will have more capacity to house the Tigre fans that usually crowd the Stadium.

