They reveal audio in which Claudia Martín asks Andrés Tovar for money to deny alleged infidelity – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The roles have been reversed for the actress Claudia Martín, when some audios were released where she asks her still husband, producer Andrés Tovar for money to go out and deny the alleged infidelity that caused her breakup and in which she was pointed out. Maite Perroni.

In the show program Ventaneando, the audios were shown to the public where the actress and the producer discussed the point of denying that she had found compromising messages on her cell phone, when Claudia flatly refused to do so, Andrés Tovar questioned whether it was true or lie that those texts existed.

“It’s a lie, but I don’t have to …” was the actress’s reply.

Claudia Martín immediately argued to the producer that the main problem was that his wife still did not have a job today and who knows how long she will have it, so she questioned him about what he was going to do so that she was calm and the solution he gave her, It was to help her financially.

“The moment I see that money, I go out to declare that it was by mutual agreement (the separation) and that all of this was a lie, and that we ended up with a lot of love, respect and affection. Clever. And we signed the divorce and that’s it, ”Martín said when her husband told her that he has not refused to give her money.

In addition, the actress told Tovar that the money that she deposits will have to be as a donation, since she does not want to pay taxes and for a year to help her with the expenses of an apartment and a house, because she had not planned to spend her savings within three months.

“What I am saying: I am going to go out and give a statement about this, the day I see that you have already supported me financially, and it has to be before the divorce because if not, it cannot appear as a donation, because if it does not I get into tax problems, ”said Claudia.

In the forum was present the lawyer Guillermo Pous, legal representative of Maite Perroni, who was involved in this situation as the third in discord, something that the singer already denied and for which she sued Claudia Martín and Koko Stambuk, with whom broke up a few months ago, for having defamed her by sending false information to a celebrity magazine to involve her in this situation.

“It is very clear that (Maite) could never have been a third party in disagreement, that absolutely everything that was said is a lie, that they defamed her, that they reviled her image and she has actions for direct moral damage, there is no turning of the page” Pous said.