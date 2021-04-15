They reveal a new look for Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

There is less left for the first Marvel Studios film of 2021 to be released where Scarlett Johansson will play Black Widow.

Since we could see Spider-Man: Far From Home in summer 2019, they have no longer released any more deliveries of Marvel studios. Due to the pandemic in 2020, no film arrived but now everything has accumulated for 2021. To begin with, we have enjoyed the series WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but now it will come Black widow, where Scarlett Johansson will play again Natasha romanoff.

While we wait for the premiere date to arrive, they begin to promote the film of Black widow and now we can see the new look that she will wear Scarlett Johansson Y Florence pugh What Yelena Belova, which they already say will be their substitute in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

A high-quality ‘BLACK WIDOW’ still (this still was previously leaked) of Natasha Romanoff in the Red Room. #BlackWidow #NatashaRomanoff pic.twitter.com/69DTwf3LdB – Black Widow News (@widownews) April 14, 2021

A seemingly brand-new still of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in BLACK WIDOW! Yelena’s holding a knife to someone, seemingly in the hospital / lab-like setting we’ve seen in trailers! #BlackWidow #Yelena pic.twitter.com/d239HqoT1G – Black Widow News (@widownews) April 14, 2021

What do you think of the new looks of these characters? It will certainly be spectacular to see them in action when the film hits theaters and on the platform. Disney + paying $ 29.99.

What will the movie be about?

Black widow is a spy thriller from Marvel studios where Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) She faces a major worldwide conspiracy when elements from her past return to haunt her. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships from the life she had long before she became an Avenger. The story will be set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In the movie, Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Florence pugh will be Yelena Belova, David harbor will be Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz It will be Melina Vostokoff.

Black widow will be released on July 9, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the Marvel Studios movies on the Disney + streaming platform by following this link.