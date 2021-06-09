They reveal a big secret in the promotion of Superman and Lois

Share

The video that anticipates episode 10 of the first season of Superman and Lois, brings interesting information about the series.

“I think it’s time for you to learn the truth about who I am and where I’m really from… bro.” With these words of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), it was revealed that he is not exactly who he claims to be. Rather, he is actually a mysterious Kryptonian who claims to be the brother of Kal-El (Tyler Hoechlin) And you may be right. Stronger and faster than Earth’s great hero, this reveal will put things very interesting in the series Superman and lois.

Meanwhile, the character of Kyle (Erik Valdez) will be in a bad situation due to Morgan edge, so Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) look for Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) Y Clark to ask them for help. However, it seems that Sarah (Inde Navarette) he’s finally tired of his mother always covering for his father.

Here we leave you the promotion of the new episode of Superman and lois:

Official synopsis of episode 10 of the first season:

On Superman and lois, Wool (Emmanuelle Chriqui) approaches Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. In the meantime, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). By last, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mother of always covering up for her father. Dylan walsh Y Wole parks they will also have important moments. The episode was directed by Harry jierjian and written by Adam Mallinger. The original air date will be 06/15/2021, but the entire series can be viewed at HBO Max.

Superman and lois it’s a great story where the hero of Dc comics He must balance his duty to protect the Earth while being the father of two adolescent children. For this he decides to return to his childhood village Smallville, but not everything is as beautiful as it seems.

