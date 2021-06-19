They revalue the indigenous people as great winners in the Conquest of Mexico-Tenochtitlan

MEXICO CITY.

In the Conquest of Mexico-Tenochtitlan, 500 years ago, there were victorious indigenous peoples; that is to say, the Spaniards, who were a minority, beat the Mexica, because they fought alongside tens of thousands of Tlaxcala Indians and other ethnic groups “who had their own strategic objectives and joined the coalition because it suited them.”

This is one of the hypotheses posed by the historian and anthropologist Federico Navarrete (1964) in his book Who conquered Mexico? (Debate), which was presented on the virtual platform of Cultural Dissemination of the Cloister, within the cycle “Mexico 2021. Commemorations and dissidences”, led by Daniel Rodríguez Barrón.

The Aztecs were the only ones defeated. Of the one hundred thousand conquerors, 99 thousand were indigenous, who spoke Nahuatl, Totonac and Otomí, and only a thousand Spaniards. What we call Conquest was a coalition of different forces, the only thing they agreed on was that their enemies were the Mexica ”, he commented.

Daniel Rodríguez Barrón, writer

It clarifies that the natives were not the helpers of the Spaniards. “They were in their territory, they had resources and they controlled their many troops. And the Spaniards, from July 1519, depended one hundred percent on the care and services that the natives gave them. They were not in a position of strength. But, over the centuries, we have been erasing the participation of the indigenous conquerors and magnifying that of the Spanish ”, he affirmed.

For this reason, he added, “we must move towards a new term, not that of Conquest, but forms of alliance and exchange; we must rethink current Mexican society. Nor is it true that the Spaniards came alone, but that they brought Africans, Moors, and Jews with them. Mexico is more than the Spanish-Indian miscegenation ”.

The researcher added that “the trauma of the Conquest is a concept that arose in the 19th century, when the victor was taken away from these indigenous conquerors. The idea of ​​turning the Indians into losers is inseparable from a process of dispossession of territories, languages ​​and cultures that is taking place at that time. It is a process of destruction of the Mexican State based on a racist regime ”.

