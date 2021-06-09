They return to their seats after electoral defeat; election results

MEXICO CITY.

Although 20 senators and senators requested a license to compete for a new position of popular election, only nine achieved the triumph they were looking for, since six will be governors and three more will become municipal presidents of the cities of their states.

For governors, Víctor Manuel Castro won Baja California Sur; Alfonso Durazo, Sonora; Samuel García, Nuevo León; Mauricio Kuri, Querétaro; Miguel Ángel Navarro, Nayarit, and Rubén Rocha, Sinaloa.

Meanwhile, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar won Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; Leonor Noyola won the victory in Soledad de Graciano, San Luis Potosí, and Ricardo Ahued, in Xalapa, Veracruz.

With the exception of Mauricio Kuri, all the others belong to the ruling majority in the full Senate, since four of the remaining senators are from Morena and one is from MC, who although in the Senate is part of the opposition bloc, the disputes generated in electoral contests can lead you to make individual decisions.

But in the face of those success stories, there are also 11 members of the Senate who did not achieve the victory and began to return to their seats since Monday.

De Morena, Félix Salgado returned to the Senate on Monday, who lost the candidacy for the Guerrero government, but managed to win his daughter, Evelyn Salgado.

Also from Morena they lost Verónica Camino, in Mérida, and Armando Guadiana, in Saltillo.

A special case is Cristóbal Arias, who is a senator from Morena for Michoacán, but when he was denied the candidacy by his party, he decided to accept the invitation from Fuerza por México, although he lost the battle. There is no notification yet of his return to the Senate or of his definition of the party in which he will serve.

The PAN Gloria Núñez, who lost the governorship of Nayarit, also returned since Monday. María Guadalupe Saldaña lost in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, but has not notified the date of her return.

Something similar to what happens with Cristóbal Arias is the case of Marco Antonio Gama, from PAN. He left to be a candidate for the government of SLP, but did not succeed and had rapprochements with the Green Party, which ultimately won the governorship of the entity. There is also no notification of their return.

From the PRI, Claudia Anaya lost the governorship of Zacatecas, and rejoined the Senate on Tuesday, and Mario Zamora did not achieve victory in Sinaloa. Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín lost in his attempt to win Mérida.

The emecist Juan Zepeda also returned to the Senate on Monday, because he lost the mayor of Nezahualcóyotl, Edomex.

PAN Minerva Hernández, who requested leave because she coordinated electoral work for her party in Tlaxcala, also rejoined the Senate on Monday.