The schools of South Korea today began a gradual reopening, amid signs that show a progressive control in the extension of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The 440 thousand students who entered today were the upper baccalaureate degree, and the rest of the students will gradually join the classes in a process that will last until 8 of June.

The school year It should have started on March 2, but the restart of classes was postponed until may 13th and in the face of a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Seoul It was postponed again until this Wednesday.

However, since April 9 South Korea started a system to impart lessons on the internet and on television, as a provisional measure before the new school year.

Although in the schools today only the students of the last year of high school, in schools with less than 60 students all students can enter.

Health protocol

But the start of the school year in person is carried out according to a protocol set by the authorities to avoid a greater contagion among the students.

The rules, which were released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Education, include a revision daily of the physical condition of students and stay home if they are sick.

The need for clean the desks before classes start, ventilate the rooms with the windows open the use of masks at all times, except for lunch, and the handwashing for 30 seconds.

“I know that this is not an easy path, but we have to take it, since it is not clear when the COVID-19 pandemic can end,” Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said in statements collected by the local agency. Yonhap.

South Korea, one of the first countries affected by the new coronavirus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has registered 11,110 cases of COVID-19 and 263 deaths, while 10,066 people have already overcome the disease.

On the last 24 hoursAccording to official data, there were no deaths due to coronavirus and only 32 cases of infection were reported.

