They return informally to the streets of Coyoacán; in restaurants they relax sanitary measures

MEXICO CITY. With the arrival of the green traffic light, the city is resuming the path it traveled before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

For example, the center of Coyoacán returned the informal food stalls that were placed on weekends (starting on Friday) and that generate crowds, obstructed the pedestrian crossing and hindered traffic.

On a tour, Excelsior observed the presence of at least 50 tubular stalls with food, mainly on Aguayo Street.

In this area, families went out last night to enjoy the Hidalgo and Centenario gardens that have already been opened. Most wore face masks, except those who ate their food on the street.

On the other hand, in the Roma-Condesa corridor, heavy traffic began in the late evening due to the fact that the number of diners increased and the reduction of lanes continues due to the placement of equipment on public roads.

Tamaulipas avenue, in the Condesa, was one of the avenues that presented the most visitors, as was the street of Álvaro Obregón, in Roma.

In another tour it was observed that both passers-by and workers they still wear face masks.

However, some they take it off to smoke on the public highway, near the diners’ tables.

The sale of alcohol is still conditional on food.

