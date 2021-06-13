They restore buildings in Tehuantepec; the strengthening program starts

MEXICO CITY. With a budget of 12 million pesos, coming from INAH National Reconstruction Program, The restoration works of the cathedral and the parish of the Ex-Convent of Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, and of the Church of San Jerónimo, in the same municipality, were completed.

Yesterday, the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, made the symbolic delivery of the buildings to Father Gildardo Aguilar, rector of the Cathedral in Tehuantepec, after repairing the damages caused by the earthquakes of September 2017.

During a working tour of Veracruz and Oaxaca, Frausto confirmed the completion of the works and said that these advances will allow community life to be reactivated.

The former Dominican convent collapsed in a large part of the vault of the upper floor, suffered the collapse of engravings of ceilings and walls, and fractures of columns that support the walls of the space that communicates the bishopric, explains the agency in a statement.

In these four spaces, INAH has worked on the rescue of mural painting, restoration and reconstruction and, even, has carried out archaeological salvage tasks before the discovery of a pre-Hispanic basement and of one of the first frescoes that were created when Cosicopi, the last Zapotec king, instructed to build this convent complex in 1544.

In the Church of San Jerónimo 6 million 866 thousand pesos of institutional insurance have been invested.

REUNION WITH ART

Three exhibitions yesterday surprised the public who attended the Contemporary Art University Museum: the collective Cien del MUAC, the video installation From the Other Side, a fragment by Chantal Akerman and Hybrida, sound bio-sculptures by Amor Muñoz.

With pleasure, the spectators gathered to rediscover the venue that closed on March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic, but which is now resuming its commitment to art as a social relationship, which is best experienced in person.

-Virginia Bautista

Photo: Courtesy MUAC

