This June 1, they begin activities in sectors such as mining, construction and automotive, under security protocols to avoid COVID-19 infections.

The general director of the Mexican Insurance Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, indicated at the conclusion of the National Day of Healthy Distance, that on June 1 the neo-essential sectors how mining, building and Automotive industry, under security protocols focused on avoiding contagion in the workplace.

The holder of the Social Security He explained that, so far, 18 thousand 560 companies have been registered in the New Normal Platform, of which 10 thousand 228 belong to construction, 5 thousand 773 to transport, 2,264 to mining, and 295 to others.

He mentioned that companies in the neo-essential sectors did a self-assessment of 78 checkpoints, and, based on what they said about their health safety protocols in the workplace, they were validated that there were conditions to start working before or after June 1st.

In the framework of the conference on the credit report, Zoé Robledo He underlined the importance of industries carrying out self-evaluation protocols, since “with the collaboration of all of us we are going to make the return to economic activities safer, healthier and, above all, we are going to enter a space of solidarity where everyone we have to do and do our part. “

He recalled that on May 29 it was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation that the original essential companies, such as the media, the pharmaceutical industry, the manufacturing industry of health supplies, supermarkets and self-service stores, should do the self-assessment, under protest to tell the truth, that they carry out all the security protocols.

Zoé Robledo reported that today Sunday, the Institute held talks with agribusiness, food manufacturers and producers; with the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD), with drug producers and pharmacies; “There is good will, there is a very good disposition to do this together.”

In another order of ideas, the holder of the IMSS reported on the progress of approved applications for the Solidarity Credit to the Word, where he indicated the cut of 1:00 p.m. on May 31 has been approved 5 thousand 661 requests of domestic and independent workers affiliated with Social Security.

He indicated that this program is one of those that has promoted the IMSS as mitigation measures of the economic effects that the coronavirus brought with it.

As every day during the conference, there was a pause to recognize the medical and nursing personnel who are on the front lines providing care to patients with COVID-19.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital