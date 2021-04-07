They rescued two little brothers, ages 5 and 6, at the border; they had their mother’s phone written on their arm

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agents rescued two little brothers, ages 5 and 6, who were left by human traffickers in a rocky area on the border between California and Mexicothe agency reported Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 3 p.m. local time in California, when CBP agents saw a man and a woman walking with the two children hand in hand in the area of ​​Jacumba, California.

In that area the metal fence on the border is interrupted by large rocks and the side of a mountain. The two traffickers left the children on the rocks and fled to Mexican territory, the CBP statement said.

Officers arrived in the area and rescued the two little ones, a six-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, who were unable to communicate with the officers except to give their names.

The minors were transported to a nearby CBP station for care and processing. At that place, the children gave the officers a handwritten note with the mother’s name and phone number.

The siblings also had their mother’s name and phone numbers written with a marker on their forearms, CBP added.

The agents contacted the mother and were able to obtain additional information about the children, who were processed and taken into custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The rescue of the two children comes a week after a CBP video was revealed in which a man drops two girls of Ecuadorian origin, ages 3 and 5, from the top of the border wall, which He is 14 feet tall (4.2 meters). The girls were rescued by border agents.

Alleged smugglers scaled a 14-foot border barrier and dropped two young sisters – ages 3 and 5 – in the New Mexico desert. Border Patrol agents rescued the children and they were taken to a local hospital. https://t.co/dstZC1JJy0 pic.twitter.com/7OxXBoFFc7 – CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021

Last Saturday, a video of a boy asking for help in an area of ​​South Texas was also leaked. In the video, the boy, about 10 years old, says that “he came with a group … and in the end they dumped me and came to ask for help.”

“Can you help me? They dumped me, ”says a boy who was walking alone on a border highway and begs the Border Patrol for help in #Texas. More details 👉🏻https: //t.co/DtQxpO9QKs pic.twitter.com/gxMu5MpWXb – Telemundo News (@TelemundoNews) April 6, 2021

“It is inconceivable that someone would abandon these young children. Those responsible for smuggling events like this will be aggressively prosecuted ”, warned San Diego, California CBP chief Aaron Heitke.

The Administration of President Joe Biden is faced with a flood of unaccompanied migrant minors. According to the most recent data, there are 4,231 children in the custody of CBP and 15,193 in the care of HHS.

