They rescued the corpse of a child in jagüey of Pueblo Mágico in Hidalgo

HUASCA DE OCAMPO

The body of a child who accidentally fell into a jagüey was rescued from inside the pool by firefighters from the state of Hidalgo.

The events occurred in the Tlaxocoyucan community, in the magical town of Huasca de Ocampo, where it was alerted that the child had fallen to the site.

Through water rescue work, personnel from the Hidalgo Fire Department provided help in the municipality “for the location and rescue of a minor, who unfortunately died in the waters of a jagüey located in the community of Tlaxocoyucan.”

“The squad of divers from the Public Security Secretariat of Hidalgo, in assistance to elements of Civil Protection and municipal police who received the report of the accidental fall of the child, recovered the body,” reported police authorities of this entity.

