They rescued the body of a sixth miner in Múzquiz, Coahuila

COAHUILA

The body of the young José Leonardo was recovered this Wednesday afternoon by rescuers who participate in the work of the Micaran mine, in the municipality of Muzquiz, Coahuila.

This is the sixth body recovered, and there is still one victim inside the mine, after the accident registered last Friday by a flood that left seven trapped miners.

Experts from the State Attorney’s Office traveled to the point, where relatives of the worker from the Rancherías community identified him.

The Secretaries of Labor and State Government, Nazira Zogby Castro and Fernando de las Fuentes Hernández, along with federal authorities remain on site.

The state and federal governments provide care and support to the families of the miners.

Specialized personnel continue with the rescue work of the miner who has not yet been located.

jcs