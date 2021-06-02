They rescued a corpse with coins from the East River in Queens; ask for help to identify it



NYPD in East River.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

The NYPD is asking for help from the public to identify the body of a man who was pulled from the East River off Queens.

According to authorities, shortly after 8 a.m. on May 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a body spotted floating in the waters of the East River, just off Hunters Point. The male corpse was recovered and brought ashore.

The body has been described as a white man dressed in a long-sleeved brown shirt, camouflage pants, and black sneakers. It shows a small scar near the right ankle and has no tattoos.

The man was in possession of two currencys of 50 cents and another very peculiar one that says the words “Freedom” and “Growth” on one side and has a butterfly design on the other. The latter is one of the “sobriety” medals awarded by groups of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).

The New York City Coroner’s Office seeks to determine the cause and time of death and NYPD is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

He has not been identified. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.