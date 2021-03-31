They rescue the lifeless body of two people floating in the sea between Garrucha and Mojácar (Almería)

The emergency services have rescued this Wednesday from the sea the lifeless body of two people, one of them a minor, Of those that have not transcended more data, between Garrucha and Mojácar (Almería), according to the Emergency 112 Andalusia service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board.

At first it was confirmed that the Performer ship has located in the waters of Almería a lifeless body that presumably corresponds to that of one of the 14 immigrants who traveled in the boat that overturned last Saturday in front of Percheles beach, in Mazarrón, according to sources close to the investigation.

The 112 of the Andalusian community received a notice at 1:30 p.m. this Wednesday in which it reported that a ship had sighted the corpse of a man floating in the water in an anchorage area located one mile from the shore of the beach, between the Almeria towns of Vera and Garrucha.

From the unified emergency service, the Civil Guard, Maritime Rescue, Garrucha Local Police and the health services have been notified to coordinate the recovery of the body. The efforts to rescue the body, which according to police sources corresponds to that of an adult male, have been hampered by the strong waves registered in the area.

At around 7:40 p.m., the Garrucha Local Police informed the coordinating center of the discovery of another body a few meters from the shore, in the municipality of Mojácar, on the Paseo Marítimo. According to police sources, it is the body of a minor, who has also been rescued by the emergency services.

According to the testimony of one of the rescued immigrants, 14 people were traveling on the boat. Maritime Rescue enabled a search operation for two days with all the human and material resources available, which was suspended on Sunday night for lack of visibility and low sea temperatures.