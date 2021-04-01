They rescue the corpse of a woman floating in the sea in Gijón

The body of a middle-aged woman was rescued this Thursday afternoon floating in the sea off Gijón, in the area under the Elogio del Horizonte.

The alert was given by 112, which notified the Gijón Fire Department, because it received a call from a private person. The firefighters have been in charge of rescue the body and take it to the Thalassoponiente area.

The case has been left in the hands of the Judicial Unit of the National Police Corps.