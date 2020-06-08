Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Now that the research of the video game industry has more enthusiasts, it has been possible to find information, code or evidence of projects that did not materialize and believed to be lost after the passage of time. Of course, an important part of this has to do with the participation of the community and thanks to that, a prototype of a game from the creators of The Sims that was never published was rescued.

Although Maxis is currently known for The Sims, the company, today part of Electronic Arts, has in its history a title that made SimCity history, and a long list of similar titles that knew how to exploit the proposal of simulation, management of resources and development that had found an important niche in video games. In that sense, and as revealed by an article by PCGamer, the story goes that in the 90s, the energy company Chevron commissioned Maxis with a refinery-themed game to train its workers.

The result was SimRefinery, which was even considered a project that could see the light of day as a commercial video game, however, for Maxis executives it was not of interest.

SimRefinery – Image: Obscuritory

Time passed and it was believed that any copy or code of SimRefinery was lost, until an article by ArsTechnica reported the story of Maxis collected on the Obscuritory site. After the publication, a reader recalled that he had access to the code of a SimRefinery prototype and uploaded the content to the Internet Archive, where it can be publicly known and enjoyed, although it is clear that it is an incomplete version.

SimRefinery – Image: Obscuritory

