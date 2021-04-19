They rescue girls whose neighbors recorded the moment they suffered abuse

This weekend, on social media, A cruel video was shared that was recorded by some residents of the Villa Alborada neighborhood, in the municipality of Amatitlán, Veracruz, in Mexico, where a girls are clearly shown on the roof of their house, just at the moment when they are being mistreated by a woman.

In the video it is clearly seen how the woman, who is presumed to be the mother of the minors, is taking off the clothes that she has hanging in some ties and throws them on the ground for one of the girls to pick them up.

Seconds later, While the girl tries to arrange the clothes, the woman hits her and pushes her to where the clothes are.

The person who recorded the video decided to share it on social networks with the intention that it would go viral and that the cruel images would reach the hands of the local authorities so that they could do something in favor of the minors.

A few hours later, the Attorney General’s Office (PGN) and the Public Ministry (MP), under the Model of Comprehensive Care for Children and Adolescents (MAINA), proceeded to rescue these little girls.

According to the MP, the Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents learned of the case through social networks, for which it requested the PGN to intervene to verify the situation and immediately rescue the victims.

“Under the direction of MAINA, the rescue of two girls was coordinated, who are already at the MAINA headquarters under the protection of the authorities,” said the MP through a message via Twitter.

Indeed, the General Sub-Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Department of Children and Adolescents, in coordination with the Office of the Prosecutor for Children and Adolescents, reported that the capture of the aggressor, named Joselin Alejandra Castro, was carried out, and that, indeed, She is the mother of the 2 rescued girls.

Everardo Peralta, assistant to the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDH) in that region, indicated that the complaint is important because many of these events go unpunished. He added that thanks to the person who recorded the abuse and shared it on networks, they were able to carry out the rescue of the girls.

He also asked that people become aware not only of this case, but also when there is any kind of mistreatment that violates people’s rights. He said that children and women are more vulnerable to abuse and “it is the abusive people who act on them.”

