They rescue five cat puppies abandoned in a hermetically sealed suitcase and thrown into a lot

The Animal Protection Service of the Department of Health of the Alicante City Council and members of the National Police have released in the San Antón neighborhood five cat puppies that were abandoned in a hermetically sealed suitcase and thrown onto a site.

The municipal area of ​​Animal Protection opened proceedings last Tuesday, which will join what was initiated by the Police with the intention that the investigation into these events will lead to the author’s location responsible for the abandonment, which constitutes a very serious offense.

The closed suitcase, small size and sealed with several wraps of masking tape, it was discovered by some neighbors of the neighborhood of San Antón abandoned in a fenced lot and conditioned by the inhabitants of the area as a meeting space, which they call Garden of Hope, as reported by the consistory in a statement.

Once the municipal department of Animal Protection and the National Police had been alerted, members of both bodies appeared at the scene and proceeded to open the suitcase, inside which were five cat puppies of a month and a half or two months old, what they were dehydrated.

The Department has specified that cats they would have been inside for several hours of the suitcase, what I was in the sun. The kittens come from two different litters and were evacuated to the Animal Shelter, where they were taken care of by the veterinary services.

The investigation into this abandonment requires citizen collaboration to try to clarify the abandonment of the five felines, which is typified in the animal protection regulations as a very serious offense, which can lead to a financial penalty of between 6,000 and 18,000 euros. In the same way, the facts can constitute a crime of animal abuse, included in the Penal Code.

Animal Protection has also communicated the facts to the Local Police so that stay alert during their patrols before possible dropouts of animals.