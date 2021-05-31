They rescue a pregnant Honduran migrant who was trapped while trying to jump the border wall



The border patrol called the fire department and they helped her get out.

We have seen a great wave of Central American migrants arrive on North American soil in recent weeks, seeking what for them is a better life for their families, regardless of the dangers involved in trying to cross the border illegally.

Of all ages, children, adolescents, youth, adults and the elderly, we see the United States crossing from the different border states of Mexico. Some achieve the task while the vast majority find their wishes frustrated when they are captured by the Border Patrol.

That was what happened recently to a 23-year-old Honduran girl, who was caught trying to cross the great fence that divides the United States from Mexican soil, without caring about the risks that this entails being pregnant.

The young future mother was able to cross into El Paso, Texas; However, due to his condition, it was impossible for him to descend from the wall.

A patrol that was hovering around the place noticed that the woman was holding tightly to the wall after climbing about 5 meters high, and although they tried to help her to get down, it was impossible.

They immediately requested the help of the firefighters, who quickly arrived at the place and with their tools managed to help this future mother descend from the wall.

A pregnant woman got stuck while trying to jump the border fence between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez. CBP helped her down and was immediately expelled to Mexico under Title 42. pic.twitter.com/HWGlaZ4jO9 – Luis Chaparro (@LuisKuryaki) May 26, 2021

The Honduran woman was quickly taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, confirming that both she and the baby are in perfect health.

It also emerged that once the medical check-up was completed, the pregnant woman was deported to Mexico.

