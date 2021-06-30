They rescue a Picasso and a Mondrian

ATHENS.- The Greek police showed the two works of Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, recently recovered after a robbery of the National Gallery of Athens in January 2012 and announced the arrest of a 49-year-old man on suspicion of theft.

The paintings are: Head of a Woman, by Picasso, and Windmill with a Summer House, by the Dutch master Piet Mondrian.

Police said when retrieving the canvases, they were wrapped in plastic and hidden in a dry river outside of Athens, after the suspect was detained for questioning.

Picasso’s work, made in a cubist style, was donated to Greece in 1949 with the dedication “in homage to the Greek people”, for their resistance against the occupation led by the Germans in the Second World Warl.

This painting is of special importance and emotional value because the great painter personally dedicated it to the Greek people for their fight against the fascist and Nazi occupation forces and bears his handwritten dedication, ” said the Greek Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni.

For this reason, this painting was impossible not only to sell, but to display as it would be immediately identified as stolen, ” he added.

The gallery recently reopened after a nine-year renovation and its reopening was delayed for months by the covid-19 pandemic. Mendoni did not say when the recovered works will be exhibited again.

STUDY BAROQUE WORK

A new painting attributable to Diego Velázquez is currently exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts in Orleans as part of an exhibition dedicated to the master of Spanish Baroque painting.

The art historian Guillaume Kientz, director of the Hispanic Society Museum in New York, will publish an article in a Spanish scientific journal “suggesting an attribution to Velázquez and his workshop.” The work represents San Simón seated, like the other Velázquez apostles.

Photo: Taken from orleans-metropole.fr

PREPARE REOPENING

The majestic chandelier of the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, a structure of 1,300 kilos and 735 lights, was taken down from the dome of the main hall for maintenance, days before it reopened to the public.

The imposing 19th century lamp crowns the interior of the theater, considered one of the most important opera houses in the world

The chandelier is located in the central dome of the room and is surrounded by frescoes by the painter Raúl Soldi.

