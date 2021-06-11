They rescue a kidnapped man and arrest three in Edomex

MEXICO CITY.- Elements of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City rescued, during a search, a man who was deprived of his liberty in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico and detained three people.

As a result of the investigations, it was possible to locate the safe house where the victim was probably held captive since May 25, when she was intercepted by several men in the Parques de la Herradura neighborhood, Naucalpan municipality, State of Mexico.

Personnel from the Kidnapping Crime Investigation Prosecutor’s Office learned of the case after receiving the corresponding complaint and provided accompaniment to the victim’s next of kin.

After gathering the evidence, the agent of the Public Ministry of the FGJ requested and obtained a search warrant that was completed by agents of the Investigation Police (PDI) and the Special Reaction and Intervention Group (GERI), who managed to rescue the victim and arrested two people in flagrante delicto.

As the investigations continued, a third individual was located, who was detained in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, with the support of the authorities of that entity.

The three detainees are subject to investigation, while the social representative gathers the corresponding test data to determine the legal situation of these people.

