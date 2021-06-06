They rescue a fourth body of miners trapped in Múzquiz, Coahuila

During the first minutes of this Sunday were rescued three bodies more than seven minerI know they got caught in the mine Micaran, in the community of Rancherías in the municipality of Múzquiz, Coahuila.

Fernando de las Fuentes Hernández, Secretary of State Government, recalled that on Saturday the first victim of this accident, recorded last friday.

He maintained that the rescues were given from 00:30 to 09:20 this Sunday, the work to rescue the other three trapped miners continues until they are located.

De las Fuentes Hernández, stated that from the first moment sI give attention to the families and they will continue as authority close to the bereaved.

The entity in charge of the internal policy of the entity stressed that the search work will continue with the search brigades where it participates the SEDENA that activated the DN-III plan and other dependencies.

Finally he said that it corresponds to the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare at the federal level verify the legality of the company.

