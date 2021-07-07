They rescue a dog trapped in a canal in Monterrey

NEW LION. During the time the rains occurred in the metropolitan area, a puppy was trapped inside a canal in Monterrey, managing to be rescued moments later by rescue bodies.

Civil Protection of Nuevo León reported that, during the monitoring tour of rainfall in the state, the elements carried out the extraction of a dog that fell into a canal.

The rescue of the canine was registered in the Aztlán channel, in the northwestern part of the city.

The rescue corporation indicated that it will continue the operation in the metropolitan area given the forecast of rains during this week in the state.

They rescued PC elements from a puppy that fell into the Aztlán Channel north of #Monterrey During the rain monitoring tour, it was reported and they put it to safety. pic.twitter.com/JiKKe9J36x – José Luis García C (@joluisgarcia) July 6, 2021

Due to rains, road closures apply in Monterrey

Due to the rains that are registered in the city, the Secretary of Public Safety and Roads of Monterrey implemented the first restrictions on vehicular circulation.

The road closures are located at the moment in the Rogelio Cantú Boulevard at its junction with Aarón Sáenz, in the lane that leads to the municipality of Santa Catarina; in Conchello avenue, between San Nicolás and Ruiz Cortines; Alfonso Reyes and Ruiz Cortines; and Old Road to Villa de Santiago and De la Hacienda, in the southern area.

These closures are applied because of how risky wet pavement becomes, and puddles are reported at some points. As weather conditions allow it, the road will be reopened.

The royal authorities urge motorists to take precautions when driving, slow down, take the necessary time to go to their destination and respect road closures.

# Forecast of #Storms in areas of # NuevoLeón, #Tamaulipas and #Veracruz pic.twitter.com/zzI5NoIlj4 – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) July 7, 2021

