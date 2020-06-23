A boy wanted to go through the bars of a fence to get to the patio, but a driver opened the automatic door and the boy was trapped

By: Web Writing

A boy who wanted to go through the bars of a fence got stuck in the head, when a cyclist opened the automatic door.

The incident occurred on a street in Novosibirsk, Siberia.

In the video you can see how just when the minor is left caught, a cyclist runs to his aid.

Fortunately, several people ran to the rescue, and within minutes, he was released.

In moments, multiple passers-by join in the battle against the fence.

It is not specified whether people expired the mechanism, or deactivated itself, but this shows the interested support of people in Russia.