Every year end, Carlos Rodríguez asks for health and well-being for his family, but this time his wish is directed to Governor Cuomo.

“Let the SWEAT legislation sign,” demands this immigrant worker.

The legal initiative has already been approved by the State Legislature and is on Cuomo’s desk ready to be signed.

Said proposal seeks that employees can recover their stolen wages.

In this regard, Rodríguez points out: “When the employer steals our minimum wage, time, and we file a legal claim in court, what the employers do is file for bankruptcy, close the business and change the name.”

With this bill, workers who have lost their wages would be allowed to impose a temporary lien or garnishment on the owners’ property.

Often when these workers win cases in court or at the Department of Labor, they end up finding that there is no money to collect because the companies have either closed or hidden their assets.

Activist Janine Peña also shared her opinion on the situation: “Stealing is a crime and so we need a law to control that because too much theft of wages. It is a billion a year that they steal.”

The workers gathered outside the governor’s office.

One of the protesters expressed: “The pressure for Mr. Cuomo because he is going to have a happy Christmas and we what. We need to make this call to Mr. Cuomo for him to sign that law. For the love of God!”

A recent New York State study found that employers or owners have not paid $ 125 million in fines for wage theft.

Governor Cuomo has until December 31 to sign or veto the law.

And these workers assure that they will continue protesting, daily. Here, just outside the Governor’s office, until that law is signed.

