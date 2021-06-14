They request to investigate tweets and messages from famous athletes on the networks

06/14/2021 at 10:00 CEST

SPORT.es

Officials of sports organizations increasingly request detailed reports on sports stars’ social media history to discover dangerous and problematic content.

For companies offering so-called online due diligence, or background checks, the headlines about England cricketer Ollie Robinson, who was suspended for offensive historical tweets, are a warning that will likely appear in sales pitches in the months and years to come.

Vipul Mishra and Ian Howard, the co-founders of Neotas, who perform such checks, stated that they had seen an increase in demand for their serviceseven from sports organizations, which partly blamed the Me Too and Black Lives Matter scandal. “” There have been a couple of events that have happened in recent years that have made people worry a lot about who they are hiring and who they are. who are investing. We see a lot of people concerned about racist content, harassment, bullying, sexual harassment content, “stated Ian Howard.