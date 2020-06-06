The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of people in health, that is, those who are at increased risk of transmission are patients with obesity, a disease that triggers other disorders such as hypertension and diabetes.

This is because they have a weakened immune system, which in turn causes the defenses to not have full support to attack the infection. Obesity, in addition, represents a latent risk because in the country seven out of 10 suffer from it.

One of the main factors causing this condition is sedentary lifestyle, which affects 58.3% of the population over 18 years of age, according to the 2018 report of the Module of Sports Practice and Physical Exercise (MOPRADEF).

Therefore, Alfredo Jiménez de Sandi, president of Managers and Administrators of Clubs AC, highlighted in an interview for Notimex the importance of people being able to carry out some type of physical activity, since exercise is not only effective for optimal physical health , but also mental.

“Today more than ever, daily exercise must be considered essential, we know that activity contributes to physical and mental well-being,” he stressed.

Likewise, he mentioned that it is important to consider that the new normality includes the reopening of sports spaces in a not so long period.

“We must prepare ourselves for a new reality in which we implement strict security measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in sports clubs, therefore protocols are to be created that must be followed without exception,” he assured.

Among the protocols that Jiménez proposes to implement to reopen sports spaces are:

1. The obligatory use of mouthguards and antibacterial gel.

2. Adjustments in schedules by age or performance level, to avoid crowding, for example, at a certain time in the morning the spaces will be open for athletes, in the afternoon for older people and later children can attend .

3. There will be a maximum of 30% of capacity, also, there will be specific opening days.

4. Sanitizing mats will be placed at the main entrances.

5. The temperature of the users at the entrance will be measured, so that people marking more than 38 ° C cannot pass.

6. Hygiene measures will be a priority within the spaces, this includes washing users’ hands, cleaning the furniture, among others.

Jiménez de Sandi mentioned that they are willing to abide by official security measures, since the objective is that people can exercise without risk of becoming infected.

“We are going to have all the hygiene measures that the authority has released, so that in this way people will obtain greater security when entering and leaving the establishments,” he stressed.

Lastly, he said that they respect the decision that the authorities have taken regarding the new normality, but despite this, it must be considered that Mexicans are suffering from a serious problem of obesity and sedentary lifestyle, which can worsen the situation in health issue.

“The reopening of sports spaces implies that people have better physical and mental health, so it is important to consider that it can be brought forward and not open in August as planned.”

“… We are willing to respect and abide by the indications and control measures necessary to avoid and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is intended to reduce the risk that more people suffer from obesity or other disorders that worsen the health of users”, concluded.

