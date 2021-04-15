They request the arrest of Prince Harry, this is the sad reason



Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Photo: Nicholls-WPA Pool / Getty Images

Palwinder Kaur, an Indian lawyer, has requested the arrest of Prince Harry for thinking that he wanted to marry her and did everything possible to bring him to trial at home.

People say that sued it after apparently someone behind a fake Internet profile impersonated the royal and proposed to him.

“This request (…) is for take legal action against Prince Harry Middleton, son of Prince Charles Middleton, a resident of the United Kingdom, and order the Police Unit of that country to act against him, ”says the document, drawn up by the High Court of the Indian states Punjab and Haryana, and released by ‘The Sun‘.

Punjab and Haryana High Court have heard a plea seeking legal action against Prince Harry for not fulfilling an alleged promise to marry the Petitioner. The plea also sought for arrest warrants to be issued so that no further delay would occur in the marriage. #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/RycadP4iUj – Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 13, 2021

However, the same British medium clarified that the Court ended up classifying everything as a “fantasy” and did not consider it valid because the accuser missed a very important detail in the writing of the brief.

In the lawsuit, the last name Middleton belongs to the wife of Prince Harry’s brother, Kate middleton, and they suggested that he inform himself well before taking a criminal action of that level.

In other news, Harry finds himself living one of the most difficult moments of his life, first due to the death of his grandfather, prince philip, and then for his recent interview in which they accused the British royal family of racism, something that earned him millions of criticisms around the world.

