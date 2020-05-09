Notimex.- The senator Manuel Añorve Baños reported that “we are going to summon (Hugo) López-Gatell, (Undersecretary of Health) to appear in the Permanent Commission, before all the series of criticisms in the international arena by prestigious newspapers”That indicate differences in the numbers of infections and deaths by Covid-19.

“I am sure that these clarifications have to be made by the Permanent Commission, López-Gatell, but particularly this has generated confusion and obviously that the international press is pointing out to us that we are covering the number, unfortunately, the number of deceased, and especially the number of infected, “he said.

In an interview, the PRI legislator referred to publications by The New York Times and El País newspapers, and opined: “obviously the one who has caused the confusion is López-Gatell, because in this contradiction of figures and actions, it generates what the classic says, ‘suspicion ‘”.

“On the one hand, when there were deaths from atypical pneumonia, they were not quantified in the number of deaths unfortunately from Covid-19. Almost a month later or a month and a half later he began to recognize that they did have to be quantified. “

López-Gatell, overnight, pointed out that it had to be multiplied by 8.9 with the Sentinel program, Those who already had the Cvoid-19, and that should have been said from the beginning that the pandemic started, he considered.

He assured that the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion is sending confusing messages, that the curve is flattening when growth everywhere, “and I speak of the country”, of the Covid-19 continues to rise.

The legislator also considered that while the Federal Government does not make rapid and universal tests “Of course, many people cannot get to hospitals, they stay at home, without being able to know whether or not he has Covid ”.

“And above all, the most serious, are the asymptomatic, who can walk on the street living a normal life and transferring the virus to other people and transferring it even in good faith.

“López-Gatell has generated a lot of confusion and needs to go to the Permanent Commission to clarify them,” he concluded.

