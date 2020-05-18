Notimex.- Tourism generates more than 4.2 million direct jobs and is the third largest source of foreign exchange in Mexico, so its reactivation is essential for the country’s economic recovery in the face of the Covid-19 health emergency.

This was stated by the president of the Association of Secretaries of Tourism (Asetur), Luis Humberto Araiza López, who in a statement presented eight proposals to revive the economy and apply during and after the pandemic, among which the implementation of incentives, subsidies and insurance for workers.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

He indicated that for the moment it is important to streamline the VAT refund to support the liquidity of the companies, economic support to unemployed families and the deferral of payment of services (electricity, water and gas) in the next three months.

Likewise, he said that financing to medium and small companies (MSMEs) is required to sustain the workforce and support providers, maintain access of temporary workers to Social Security benefits, as well as the establishment of unemployment insurance and actions to reopen and relaunch of tourist destinations.

Also read: Mexican beer industry “is ready” to reactivate production in June

For this, it considered necessary the support to the tourist MSMEs, in order to promote electronic commerce, preserve the productive chains that supply goods and services to the sector.

He indicated that sanitation protocols should be established and quality certifications should be promoted in destinations, as well as the allocation of an extraordinary federal budget item to promote tourism promotion throughout the country.

Araiza López added that to reestablish the economic and social development of Mexicans it is essential to unify criteria and implement joint strategies, while ratifying the will of Baja California Sur -where he is secretary of Economy and Sustainability-, to join the work aimed at to achieve these purposes.