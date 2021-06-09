They reported riots near the stadium where the Colombia-Argentina was played



Since April 28, Colombia has experienced a crisis that has generated protests throughout the country.

Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / . / .

A group of protesters clashed with the Police on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, which again received the public in the match that Colombia and Argentina drew 2-2, from the South American Qualifiers to the Qatar Soccer World Cup.

Videos circulated in social networks in which groups of young people clashed with the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) that prevented them from reaching the stadium.

The disturbances in Las Torres Avenue and its surroundings do not cease. Tear gas and roar bombs are felt in the Metropolitan Stadium. #Barranquilla pic.twitter.com/JssdC0vfpp – DNA Barranquilla (@adnbarranquilla) June 9, 2021

Screaming, running and tear gas were the constant in these scenes that at least 46 people were detained, according to reports received by the NGO Campaign Defend Freedom, an Affair of All.

On the outskirts of the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

pic.twitter.com/ELCI6AdDEw – Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) June 9, 2021

Before the game the Police made two raids on homes in the municipality of Soledad, belonging to the metropolitan area of ​​Barranquilla, where he found artisan shields, glass bottles, with which Molotov cocktails, gloves, protective glasses and filter masks are made.

Barranquilla had a robust security scheme with 4,500 police officers, to ensure safety in the city and that the match can run smoothly.