Eviction in the streets of CDMX due to an earthquake. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This morning, an earthquake of 7.5 degrees of magnitude shook Mexico and caused panic, minor damage to buildings, affectations in the electrical service in addition to a gas leak in the women’s hospital.

The Head of Government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, revealed that so far there are 32 buildings with damage report, after the earthquake that shocked the country.

Through a video conference, Sheinbaum asserted that the flaws were located in the mayoralties of Iztapalapa, Benito Juárez, Cuauhtémoc and Gustavo A. Madero.

He also indicated that a cable fell high voltage about a citizen, who was transferred to the hospital Ruben Leñero, located in the Miguel Hidalgo city hall.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Víctor Hugo Romo, assured that after the telluric movement in CDMX, he led the implementation of the security protocols to detect damage.

In this sense, he stated that the review of 89 colonies in the mayor’s office this morning and confirmed white balance so far; however revealed that there is a fgas tank at the Hospital de la Mujer, located in the Miguel Hidalgo city hall.

Therefore, elements of Civil protection they showed up at the site to analyze the incident and monitor the situation.

In the midst of the coronavirus contingency, a disease that has left more than 186 infections and at least 22,584 deaths to date, Víctor Hugo Romo asked citizens to keep sanitation measures and use face masks.

Authorities made tours in some areas of CDMX. (Photo: .)

It should be noted that the telluric movement was perceived in entities such as: Mexico City, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas, Veracruz, Puebla and the State of Mexico.

The tremor was recorded at 10:29 am (central time), with an epicenter 23 kilometers from the town of Crucecita, Oaxaca, at the coordinates Latitude 15.57, Longitude -96.09, with a calculated depth of 5 kilometers, according to the National Seismological Service (SSN).

An earthquake tsunami alert with an epicenter was activated in Oaxaca. (Photo: Twitter @ laverdaddeoax)

Both in the In the State of Mexico, as in Mexico City, the electricity supply was suspended for at least a couple of hours.

The collapse of a fence in the Roma Sur neighborhood and a gas leak at the Hospital de la Mujer, in the Miguel Hidalgo city hall, in addition to the fact that an elevator fell in Tlatelolco.

Various damages, landslides and landslides have been reported in the state of the epicenter so far.

Also, a person died in Huatulco due to the earthquake was registered, as confirmed by Governor Alejandro Murat in a radio interview.

« Until now there is minor damage and some structural damage to the Covid de Huatulco Hospital reason why it will be evacuated ”, revealed.

In addition, the Mexico City Seismic Meteorological Observatory confirmed the creation of a tsunami on Mexican coasts and part of Central America.

According to the agency, the Mexican coasts on alert were: Acapulco, Salina Cruz, Puerto Madero, Lázaro Cárdenas and Manzanillo.

As well as Sipicate in Guatemala; Acajutla in El Salvador; and Amapala in Honduras.

For his part, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the nation, reiterated that the National Coordinator of Civil Protection, David León, informed him that there is a white balance in Mexico City and Edomex, despite the strong earthquake.

