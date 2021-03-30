They report tremor in Austria hours before Mexico vs Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team will face the Costa Rican National Team on Tuesday in the second match of the FIFA Date after the defeat against Wales and against the Tica National Team, Austria will be the scene where a few hours ago a tremor was registered in the city of Vienna.

This was reported by some sources that cover the National Team in its journey through Europe and according to specialized information, the earthquake was 4.6 on Ritcher’s scale.

The movement was registered at 11 am Central Mexico time and the epicenter was about 180 km from the city of Vienna.

What a tremor we just had in Austria prior to Mexico-Costa Rica. He felt strong. – Carlos Hernández (@ CHERNANDEZ7) March 30, 2021

Fortunately, it did not happen to majors and there were no damages or losses to regret and Mexico will face the Tica National Team without problems at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

