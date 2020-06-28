© Yelvis Vlogs

Back to the #LadyZote attack.

A Honduran woman became popular on social networks, from where she was nicknamed as #LadyZote after neglecting a soap of that brand and saying that it was only for dogs.

Mrs Isabel, that that was his real name, went viral a few months ago by criticize Zote soap, now it is news again because lost the battle against coronavirus, as reported by several local media.

According to relatives of the woman, she died after getting coronavirus. He suffered from diabetes, so his health condition was complicated.

Isabel, 47 years old, leaves three children who will now be cared for by her relatives.

It was in the first week of April 2020 when Doña Isabel achieved international fame on social networks after a video was published where he despised the mentioned soap, which was a donation from a local church.

« This soap is for bathing dogs, not for people, » the woman concluded in the video.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.